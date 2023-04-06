A Queso Verde Queso Bowl from Gusto!

Chamblee Restaurant Week returns April 9-15 with a dozen restaurants participating in this year’s event.

Each restaurant will feature either a prix fixe menu with a set price, a usual menu item at a discounted price, or a new item, according to a press release on the event.

“We are excited to continue Chamblee Restaurant Week,” said Economic Development Director Wylly Harrison in a statement. “Businesses in our area have identified the month of April as a slow month for business, so this is a way for us to support our local businesses and restaurant scene by promoting their specials and discounts.”

This year’s participating restaurants include Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, The Mad Italian, Crawfish Shack Seafood, Bluetop, Hopstix, Gusto!, and so many more.

Check out Chamblee Restaurant Week’s website to view a full list of participating restaurants.