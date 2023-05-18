Credit: Photo courtesy of Museum of Illusions

Museum of Illusions (MOI) has announced that it will be opening the doors of its new location at Atlantic Station on Friday, May 19.

MOI’s latest attraction will take visitors on an “immersive and interactive journey through the world of optical illusions and mind-bending puzzles”, according to a release.

The new attraction offers more than 80 exhibits, including holograms and gravity-defying spaces. Each exhibit also provides various educational opportunities for visitors.

“After much anticipation, Museum of Illusions is opening in Atlanta giving both locals and visitors an unforgettable experience like no other,” said CEO Jonathan Benjamin.

Museum of Illusions has over 40 locations scattered in 25 countries worldwide, including New York, Orlando, Paris, Dubai, and Madrid.

The entertainment and educational brand was originally established in Zagreb, Croatia back in 2015. Since then, it has become the largest conglomerate of private museums worldwide, according to a release.

MOI’s new Atlanta attraction will be open seven days a week, and is located at 264 19th Street NW.

Ticket prices begin at $24 for children (ages 5-12), $29 for adults (ages 13+), $26 for seniors (ages 60+ with ID) and $26 for military. Kids under the age of four can check out the museum free of charge.

MOI says that the museum is able to host corporate events, field trips and other group functions.

For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance, head over to the Museum of Illusions Atlanta website.