Hundreds rallied in the atrium of Atlanta City Hall on Monday to show and voice their opposition to the planned public safety training center. The City Council is expected to vote Monday on funding the center. (Dyana Bagby)

Attorney Devin Franklin called out the city and local and state law enforcement for the “shameful and performative raid” on the Atlanta Solidarity Fund, whose three leaders were arrested last week on charges of money laundering and charities fraud. The organization has provided bail and helped find lawyers for those activists charged with domestic terrorism in protesting “Cop City.”

Franklin also charged that the Atlanta Police Foundation “advertises the city is contributing $31 million when we all know it’s $60 million” for the training facility. “They should be the ones investigated for charity.”

Shannon Cofrin Gaggero – a friend of Amy St. Pierre, who was killed in last month’s mass shooting in Midtown – launched a blistering attack against Mayor Andre Dickens for using St. Pierre as a prop in his support of “Cop City.” Gaggero said St. Pierre was against the facility and had protested against it, and would rather see the money used to fund the Center for Diversion & Services.

Councilman Michael Julian Bond made a motion to go into committtee of the whole, which would allow for additional public comment. The council will now hear the 350 people signed up then go into the committee of the whole at the conclusion of the original list and hear additional comment. The motion carried. It is unknown how many people will wind up on the new list, but it looks like a long day – and night – ahead.

Unlike the May 15 council meeting where all comments were in opposition of Cop City, several people have already spoken in favor of the training facility.

Hundreds of protesters and activists have gathered inside and outside Atlanta City Hall to protest spending $31 million in tax dollars for the public safety training facility, known as “Cop City” by its opponents.



Just after the start of the Atlanta City Council meeting at 1 p.m., 350 people had signed up to speak during public comment. The fire department announced City Hall had reached capacity about 1 p.m. with about 500 in the atrium and 200 in the council chambers. Hundreds people lined up outside for more than a block, some waiting more than an hour, waiting to get inside City Hall. Security was allowing people in as others left the building.

At 1:30 p.m., more than 100 people opposed to Atlanta public safety training center were lined up outside City Hall waiting to get into the building. The fire department said City Hall was at capacity about 1 p.m. Security was allowing people inside as people left. (Dyana Bagby)

Activists complained that more people wanted to sign up by the 1 p.m. deadline, but could not get into City Hall or get to the sign-up sheet. Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, who is outspoken in her opposition to the public training center, addressed the “Stop Cop City” crowd in the atrium at about 1:20 p.m. to let them know the council was trying to figure out a way to extend sign-ups for public comment. The crowd responded with loud chants of “Let us speak! Let us speak!”

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari addresses the crowd packed into Atlanta City Hall atrium during Monday’s council meeting explaining sign-up time for public comment was being extended.

Councilmember Antonio Lewis made a motion to extend the sign-up for public comment, but city attorneys said that would require changing the city ordinance, which could not be accomplished today due to two required hearings.

