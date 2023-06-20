Tuesday talk

June 20 — The second named storm of 2023, Tropical Storm Bret, formed in the central Atlantic on Monday, with forecasters saying it could pose a hurricane threat to the eastern Caribbean by Thursday and the Dominican Republic and Haiti by the weekend.

⛈️ Locally, there will be scattered storms again today with a high of 82°.

💦 The boil water notice is still in effect for Sandy Springs after repairs were made to a failed gate valve that temporarily shut off water service on Sunday. An update on the situation is expected at 10 a.m. this morning.

💸 DeKalb County is currently sending out property tax assessments, which shouldn’t be confused with the actual bills that get mailed in mid-August.

🗳️ The City of Brookhaven is expected to maintain its current millage rate – the lowest in DeKalb – when the city council votes on June 28.

💍 One of Dunwoody’s longtime businesses, Camelot Jewelers, has closed after 46 years. Or has it?

⚾️ A new report titled “Cumberland Growth in Full Swing” paints Cobb County’s southeastern-most commercial zone as a boomtown buoyed by professional sports, a torrent of mixed-use investment, and access to transportation that doesn’t involve trains.

🧡 The King and Queen towers in Sandy Springs will be illuminated orange tonight to raise awareness for muscular dystrophy.

IN THE NORTH ATLANTIC

🙏 A massive search operation is underway to find a submersible that went missing about 900 miles east of Cape Cod, MA during a tourist trip to view the remains of the Titanic.

🕖 Today’s newsletter is ④ stories.

• Remembering Gordon Lightfoot

• Cannabis oil in Georgia

• The fight to stop ‘Cop City’

AND

• Volunteer Opportunities

Have a good day,

Collin, Sammie, & Madison

🤣 Act3 Productions in Sandy Springs has announced its 2023-24 season, which is all about laughter. Productions include a musical revue, a comedy from Atlanta playwright Topher Payne, a musical on roller skates, and a comedic farce. For tickets, call the box office at 770-241-1905.

SPONSOR MESSAGE

1. Gordon Lightfoot’s passing stirs summer memories

🎸 The recent passing of music legend Gordon Lightfoot has Tim Sullivan thinking about simpler summer days in his latest “May I Be Excused?” column.

Sullivan reminisces on how Lightfoot’s music was part of the soundtrack that scored his summers in the 1970s. Other artists like Eric Carmen and Glen Campbell were also in rotation, but nothing could quite beat Lightfoot.

“As an adult now, it seems ‘Sundown’ might have been about infidelity or maybe even addiction,” writes Sullivan about one of Lightfoot’s songs. “But to me as a young child, it was simply about the day coming to an end.”

☀️ Transport yourself back to summer in the 1970s here.

Comedian Seth Meyers is coming to Atlanta Symphony Hall!

SPONSORED BY ATLANTA SYMPHONY HALL







🤣 Stand-up comedian and Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, host of “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member, comes to Atlanta for one night only!



Seth has hosted “Late Night with Seth Meyers” on NBC since 2014. Prior to “Late Night,” Meyers was a cast member on NBC’s sketch comedy series “Saturday Night Live”from 2001 to 2014 and served as the show’s head writer and anchor of their news parody segment, Weekend Update, from 2006 until his departure.



🎟️ Join Seth Meyers for a night of laughs at Atlanta Symphony Hall on June 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are still available here.

2. Georgia independent pharmacies to start selling cannabis oil

🌿 Georgians eligible to treat their chronic illnesses with cannabis oil will soon have a lot more choices of places to get the medicine.



The state Board of Pharmacy has released a set of regulations that will allow Georgia’s independent pharmacies to dispense cannabis oil to eligible patients enrolled in a registry maintained by the state Department of Public Health.



The state agency that oversees the medical cannabis program has granted manufacturing licenses thus far to two companies. Trulieve Georgia and Botanical Sciences LLC have begun producing cannabis oil and have opened dispensaries in Marietta and Macon, with more to come.



➡️ Learn more about the state of cannabis in Georgia here.

(Credit: Elizabeth Rymarev, @lizardshots)

3. How activists are invoking an obscure Georgia constitutional rule to try and halt ‘Cop City’

VIA ATLANTA CIVIC CIRCLE

✊ There’s a good reason why “home rule” wasn’t on the radar of the coalition of volunteers for the Stop Cop City movement, even after almost two years of trying to prevent the City of Atlanta from building a police and firefighter training center in the South River Forest.



It’s a little-used clause in the Georgia constitution that grants cities and counties the right to hold a referendum to reverse their local government’s decisions, but only if they jump through an impressive number of hoops.



“We were looking at mostly stopgap measures — lawsuits to make the project smaller or delay it — nothing that could stop a project,” said Alex Joseph, a lead attorney for the group now branding itself the Cop City Vote Coalition.



🗳️ Read more about the clause and its use here.

🤣 Act3 Productions in Sandy Springs has announced its 2023-24 season, which is all about laughter. Productions include a musical revue, a comedy from Atlanta playwright Topher Payne, a musical on roller skates, and a comedic farce. For tickets, call the box office at 770-241-1905.

SPONSOR MESSAGE

4. Volunteer Opportunities

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HANDS ON ATLANTA

👩‍👧‍👧 Wellness Kits: Black Girls Smile needs your help sorting inventory, organizing, and packing Wellness Kits to empower women and girls on June 24 from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (pictured)

🛠️ Tool Time: Atlanta Tool Bank needs help with the maintenance and organization of the warehouse and tool inventory on June 23 from 1:30-4:30 p.m.

🪴 Plant Sale: Learn about how a greenhouse works and participate in hands-on plant nursery activities during Wylde Center’s seasonal plant sale on June 22 from 9:30-11:30 a.m.