Brookhaven held a ribbon cutting on July 28 for the new public safety building. Photo provided by the city of Brookhaven.

Overlooking the Peachtree Creek Greenway, Brookhaven’s new public safety building is light and bright, constructed from high-efficiency glass windows and granite from Elberton, Ga.

About 100 people attended the ribbon cutting at 1793 Briarwood Road on July 28, from City Council members to police officers and members of the public.

As a Peachtree Creek Greenway walker, Chamblee resident Steve Wrenn said he’s seen the site evolve.

“They took land that was practically unusable and made this facility,” said Wrenn. “It’s been exciting to watch.”

The building houses the Brookhaven Police Department, Emergency Management Services and an Emergency Operations Center. The municipal court is moving in at the end of September.

“There’s been a lot of community input and forethought on how this facility can best be utilized and be built,” said Mayor John Ernst.

Ernst said the building reflects the city’s vision to invest in growth and to meet the needs of the residents and employees with the goal of building a sustainable city.

Environmentally sustainable features include the largest geo-thermal project of its kind in Georgia for heating and cooling and electric vehicle charging stations for police vehicles and public use.

District 4 City Council member John Funny thanked community partners including Brookhaven Police Foundation, Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce, the Peachtree Creek Greenway Inc., Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Explore Brookhaven and others.

The public safety building is the city’s biggest capital project to date at $25.8 million.