The ten talented artists of Lotus Eaters Club. All images provided by the Lotus Eaters Club artists.

When multidisciplinary artists band together in an artist collective good things surely follow. That has certainly been the case for members of the Lotus Eaters Club.

Each of the ten Lotus Eaters Club members brings a unique set of skills, talents, and knowledge that combine to make even the biggest and most ambitious projects possible. With artists who specialize in illustration, murals, graphic design, painting, printmaking, papercraft, and more, they have capitalized on their diverse expertise to make incredible work both locally and outside of the city.

In just a few days, on Saturday, Aug. 5, the Lotus Eaters Club will be showcasing their talents in Good Vibes, a group exhibition at Empire Arts Gallery in Kirkwood. I wanted to share a few snippets about the artists and offer a sneak peek into this incredible arts collective as they prepare for their show.

Killamari – He/Him

Spray Paint, Pencil on Paper

Where he’s from:

“My parents settled in Atlanta as immigrants. My sister was born here and I was born in Columbus, GA. My pops graduated from GA Tech and got a gig in DC. We moved up there and I was there up until college. I moved to Atlanta in 2007 to continue school and try to get into the animation industry. Fortunately I was able to work in the animation industry here in Atlanta for 12 years before recently switching to a full time freelancer.”

What inspires him:

“2D animation is a huge inspiration for me. Cartoons were my main inspiration to become an artist as a kid. I love character design and character driven illustration. My artwork is usually a mix of all the things that interest me. I like watching skate videos and nature shows, and I love cooking shows too. So I draw a lot of creatures, eating good food and skating. Also now that I’m a father, representing my Southeast Asian heritage has become a recurring theme in my recent works.”

What he loves about Lotus Eaters Club:

“I love being part of Lotus Eaters Club because I’ve always had the most fun making art, when it’s alongside other artists. Whether it’s collaborative, or just sharing what we’re working on with each other. It’s always an inspiring experience. I’ve never been the competitive type, I’m more into supporting and collaboration. I started the Lotus Eaters Club some time in 2015 and we’ve become a family.”

Kelton Hamm – He/Him

Digital Painter

Where he’s from:

“I’m from a small town called Elberton Georgia. I moved to Savannah, Georgia for College (SCAD), and ended up at SCAD Atlanta for a bit, then I ended up with a few jobs/internships and I kind of just stayed.”

What inspires him:

“Art and music have always been this sort of impulse to me; I’ve always had the itch to ‘make stuff,’ music inspires me a lot, I can get lost in the world that certain music paints. As far as recurring themes: I love science fiction, and space, and all things in between. My work can sometimes be ‘dystopian,’ but with a ‘fun’ edge, or maybe described as ‘telling jokes during the apocalypse.’”

What he loves about Lotus Eaters Club:

“I love how close we all are, as well as how diverse we are as well; hanging out will always be filled with unexpected laughs, and fun. I joined, I think, somewhere in 2015. I’m not really sure, it’s been a while though.”

Kacie Rushton – She/Her

Geometric Murals, Block Printing, Hand-cut Paper Assemblage, Textile Art and Accessories

Where she’s from:

“I moved around a bit as a kid, but was in the Atlanta suburbs from age 9 to 18. I never thought I’d move back after I moved away for college, but I ended up returning in 2011 and have been here ever since. I may not have been born in Atlanta, but I’ve been here for so much of my life that it’s definitely home now.”

What inspires her:

“My influences have changed a lot over the years, but I have always had an internal drive to create. I enjoy very precise geometric compositions, but have also been challenging myself recently to explore more playful and absurd imagery. I’m starting to embrace my need to change direction every once in a while, to avoid getting stagnant or bored with what I make, and to keep creating from a genuine and vulnerable place.”

What she loves about Lotus Eaters Club:

“[I’ve been a] member since 2017. We just have a lot of fun together. We don’t share a communal studio anymore, and everyone’s lives have moved them in different directions over the years. So even though we don’t all get together as frequently as we once did, it’s still so special and magical when we do. We have different skill sets and artistic goals, but everyone is so stoked on each other’s work and eager to encourage and support. It’s all just good vibes.”

Pierre Cerrato – He/Him

Painter, Digital Artist, Producer, Video Editor

Where he’s from:

“I am originally from Miami FL. I moved here in 2006 to work in the animation industry after I spent some time in Detroit and Boston.”

What inspires him:

“I am heavily inspired by Saturday morning cartoons, video games and skateboard graphics of the 90s. You will find lots of smiling faces, tongues sticking out and shifty eyes. Thick lines and lots of bright colors.”

What he loves about the Lotus Eaters Club:

“Knowing I have 9 other super creative friends that can come together to hang, help you paint a giant mural or provide support through some tough times.”

RYSHU – He/Him

Acrylic Paint on Wood Panels or Stretched Canvas

Where he’s from:

“Originally from Minneapolis. Lived in Florida for much of my youth, then moved to Atlanta from Miami in 2002 searching for a more fulfilling life.”

What inspires him:

“My work is inspired by personal interest in various topics including: archaeology, nature, science fiction, counter culture, and childhood nostalgia. Outside of this show I’m also currently painting urban landscapes with a street art aesthetic.”

What he loves about Lotus Eaters Club:

“The best part of being a Lotus Eater is the feeling of family amongst the crew. I am the newest member and was enlisted about a year ago – although I’ve known them for years.”

Helen Choi – She/Her

Acrylic Paint

Where she’s from:

“Atlanta, GA”

What inspires her:

“I love to play around with abstract shapes, vibrant colors, and modern patterns with a touch of my Korean background.”

What she loves about Lotus Eaters Club:

“Joined the family in 2017, I love how comfortable and goofy we can be with each other!”

Pam Peacock – She/Her

Watercolor & Gouache on Paper, Cut paper & Collage, Linocut Printing, and Acrylic on Canvas

Where she’s from:

“I moved to Atlanta from Southern California in 2015. Fellow member Rod (Killamari) and I have been close friends since our college days, and I learned about the Atlanta art scene through him. Atlanta being more affordable than where I was living and having such a thriving art community drew me to moving and it has been a great place for me to settle in and grow.”

What inspires her:

“I feel that the desire and need to make art is something deeply ingrained in me. It is a way for me to process my experiences and emotions; I find it meditative, fun, and it provides an escape from the stresses of daily life. I also simply enjoy the process of using my hands, playing with mediums, and taking on the challenge of bringing the images in my mind out so that others can experience them. I love the sense of connection that can come from others experiencing my artwork. Most of my art is generally themed around introspection, and the concept of space exploration is used as a metaphor for the exploration of one’s inner self. Growth, evolution, and the vastness of both our universe and minds are other big themes as well. You will often see imagined landscapes, fantastical flora and fauna, as well as different types of vehicles present in the images I create.”

What she loves about Lotus Eaters Club:

“I joined the collective in early 2016, shortly after moving to Atlanta. There’s so much I love about being a member of LEC – it is an incredible privilege to be surrounded and constantly inspired by so many amazing artists that I admire. Being part of the group pushes me to be a better artist and to try new things. We are also a family that supports and uplifts each other in all that we do. To be a part of this group is to be a part of something very special and I can’t be more thankful to have landed in this place with them. To top it all off, they are some of the silliest and most hilarious people I know, so we always have a ton of fun when we are together.”

Chris Alvarez – He/Him

Markers, Watercolors, Colored Pencils

Where he’s from:

“I’m originally from Madrid, Spain. I moved here at 17 years old, So Atlanta is home now. Long story short, what brought me and kept me in Atlanta was the animation industry. Atlanta has a rich animation Industry and I have been very lucky to have been a part of it for over a decade.”

What inspires him:

“I think I just like creating, the idea of coming up with an idea and seeing it through, making something out of nothing, it’s very fulfilling for me. I don’t believe I have a recurring theme or style, I constantly like to try new things.”

What he loves about Lotus Eaters Club:

“The friendship. Everyone in the club is an amazing person and dear friend, it’s also very inspiring being surrounded by such amazing artist all with their own unique style.”

Courtney Hicks – She/Her

Markers, Watercolors, Acrylic

Where she’s from:

“I have lived in Atlanta for the past decade, but I am originally from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. I moved to Atlanta immediately after graduating college (Tyler School of Art in Philadelphia) to work for the animation studio, Floyd County Productions. Which is where I first met all my friends that ended up forming the Lotus Eater’s Club!”

What inspires her:

“The inspiration for my work varies, and has changed over the years. Generally speaking I enjoy drawing animals and female figures, often incorporating text. I originally wanted to be an illustrator, so most of my pieces tend to carry some kind of narrative. I also enjoy detailed work, which is probably where my joy comes from in my most recent pieces, in which I create indoor room scenes. The details of the room give the viewer an idea of the ‘person’ who lives in the room, which creates its own sort of narrative.”

What she loves about Lotus Eaters Club:

“What I love most about the Lotus Eaters Club is the inspiration I constantly get from my friends. Being surrounded by motivated artists really pushes me to develop my art and try new styles and methods. When you are making art by yourself, you can get stuck in an echo chamber where your ideas and styles never really evolve. Looking back at my own work, I can clearly see the impact all my friends had on my development!”

Mario P. Daniel – He/Him/That Dude/BrothaMan

Spray Paint, Wheat Paste, Wood Cuts

Where he’s from:

“Atlanta, Born and Raised. SWATs All Day.”

What inspires him:

“The look of joy and/or bewilderment on people’s faces when they see my art. Themes of Subversion of Pop-culture, Sly Leftist ideas, Hip-Hop References. Notable recurring characters I’ve created in my art are Cthulu Brown (Squidboy creature based on Charlie Brown and Cthulhu) ManMan (Parody of He-Man).”

What he loves about Lotus Eaters Club:

“Joined the group from the beginning nearly 10yrs ago. [I love] the teamwork. Being able to share ideas, techniques and resources. Since I’m the oldest Lotus Member and came to the arts professionally later in life, it was beneficial to have younger friends who could get me up to speed on modern (at the time) mediums such as digital art, Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator etc.”