Jessica Booth

The Woodruff Arts Center has announced that it will be hosting its 2023 Luminaries Luncheon on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at 11:30 a.m.

As part of this year’s event, the Woodruff Arts Center will commemorate the Molly Blank Fund and Jessica Booth (the Fine Arts Program Manager of the Georgia Department of Education) for their contributions to the arts education community.

The Molly Blank Fund is an Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation initiative that focuses on investing in arts and culture, at-risk youth, as well as numerous Jewish causes.

Along with contributing to the arts and the education work of the Alliance Theatre, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and High Museum of Art — all of which are associated with the performing arts center — the Molly Blank Fund has also provided grant funding in support of teen programming.

Now in her eighth year with the Georgia Department of Education, Jessica Booth is responsible for providing helpful support to fine arts teachers throughout Atlanta.

Booth developed full year teacher curriculum resources for 90 fine arts courses in grades K-12, with an emphasis on engaging with local artists, performers and educators, according to the Woodruff Arts Center.

Additionally, Booth has managed over $9.5 million in fine arts education grant funding, along with serving on the administrative advisory committees of the Woodruff Arts Center, Alliance Theatre and High Museum of Art for several years.

“The Molly Blank Fund and Jessica Booth have both made extraordinary contributions to our work in education across the Arts Center, throughout the city of Atlanta, and the entire state of Georgia. As two champions of education through the arts, both know the enormous impact arts-based learning has on student success,” said Hala Moddelmog, president and CEO of the Woodruff Arts Center.

“The Luminaries Luncheon is our way of honoring their efforts while showcasing the nationally recognized work being done in education through the arts here at the Woodruff Arts Center. It allows us to thank a community that invests generously in arts-based learning everywhere.”

Booth and the Molly Bank Fund will both be honored at the event following a reception and lunch. The luncheon will also hold an awards ceremony to highlight the Woodruff Arts Center’s roster of educational programming.