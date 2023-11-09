UPDATE:

Dresden Drive is experiencing a gas leak for the second time in 24 hours. There are no evacuations as of 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9.

Brookhaven Police Department is reporting a construction company struck another gas line in the area of Dresden Drive near Parkside Drive. Road closure signs have been placed to shut the roadway down.

According to Atlanta Gas Light, “a contractor unrelated to Atlanta Gas Light damaged a 6-inch natural gas line along Dresden Drive. The area is safe, and Atlanta Gas Light crews are currently making repairs to the line, which are expected to be completed by early this evening.”

BPD had shut down traffic on Dresden Drive between Ellijay Drive and Apple Valley Road at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, until it was cleared that evening.

The Nov. 8 gas leak may have been caused by nearby construction, but BPD was unable to confirm details. The city of Brookhaven is building its new city hall two blocks from the closure at the Brookhaven/Oglethorpe MARTA station on Peachtree Road. A large construction site is also underway on Dresden Road at Brookhaven Village.

The area is densely populated with restaurants and apartment buildings, including ARIUM Brookhaven and @1377 Apartments.