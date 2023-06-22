Get yourself a ring!

June 22 — Happy National Onion Ring Day! Click here for a look at the best onion rings in Atlanta.

This week’s newsletter has a ribs recipe that’s perfect for the start of summer, a closer look at one of the best breakfast spots in the nation, and all the restaurant news you can handle. Enjoy!

The Rough Draft team

Wylie + Rum’s Easy Three Day Ribs

Wylie + Rum Easy Three Day Ribs Recipe

🥩 Now that summer has officially begun, it’s grilling season! And what better way to celebrate with Wylie + Rum’s delicious Easy Three Day Ribs?



At your next barbecue, impress you friends with some of the best ribs in the city. Wylie + Rum’s Caribbean-inspired dishes have impressed Atlantans all over the city, and they’re willing to share their grilling secrets with you.



Try out this tasty recipe and then head on over to Wylie + Rum to try it from the masters.



🍹 You can find the full recipe here.

Muchacho (photo by Gabi Valledares)

Muchacho reacts to best breakfast spot designation

☕ For the team at Muchacho, earning the rank of one of the best breakfast spots in the nation was as much of a surprise to them as it was to anyone else.



“We were just as shocked as everyone else when the article came out,” said General Manager Rozie Slaughter. “We were like, what? That’s awesome!”



The Travel + Leisure article, which was released on May 19, called Michael Lennox’s Reynoldstown breakfast spot “the perfect cocktail of buzzy atmosphere, yummy food, and delightful beverages.” It was one of 15 restaurants that made the cut.



🌮 Learn more about the honor here.

Quick Bites

🍷 Lazy Betty is hosting its Chappellet Wine Dinner on Thurs., July 20. Get your reservations here.

🍕 Firepit Pizza Tavern is celebrating five years in Grant Park on June 25.

👨‍🍳 George Lopez (pictured) has come on as the new head chef at Westside Motor Lounge.

💃 Postino WineCafé invites you to “Dine With the Divas” on June 25. The Out Front Theatre Company after-party will feature Ginger Minj from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and other Atlanta queens.

🍜 After Doc Chey’s Noodle House closes in Grant Park on June 30, Chef Wang’s will soon take its place.

☕ Breakfast, brunch, and lunch chain, Egg Harbor Café, will soon call Brookhaven home.

🍽️ A curated dining experience led by Staplehouse’s Chef Ryan Smith will soon be coming to an outpost about an hour outside of Atlanta.

🍳 Eggs Up Grill will open its seventh Atlanta area store in Austell this summer.

🥃 A new restaurant called Sip from the owners of Johnny’s Chicken and Waffles and Spice House is opening in the former Babette’s Café space in Poncey-Highland this summer.

🍹 After eight years at Westside Provisions District, the cocktail bar Little Trouble will close on Aug. 19.

🍸 Forum Cocktail Co., a craft cocktail bar, has opened up at The Works.

Pesto Cous Cous with Grilled Peaches

This week at the Farmers Market

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKETS

Rough Draft Atlanta is partnering with Community Farmers Markets to let you know what’s in season at your local market. Each week, we’ll share a list of ingredients that are farm fresh as well as a couple of recipes including those products that you can try at home.



🥒 Here’s what we’ve got for you this week: Blueberries, strawberries, peaches, peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, onions, summer squash, zucchini, green beans, cucumbers, broccoli, potatoes, beets, carrots, turnips, swiss chard, kale, collard greens, lettuces, arugula, fennel, celery, microgreens, radishes, gourmet mushrooms, herbs, bread, jams, pastries, eggs, meat, pecans, honey, edible flowers, and various flower bouquets.



Atlanta non-profit Community Farmers Markets (CFM) has been building community through farmers markets since 2011. Operating five weekly outdoor farmers markets and seven farm stands at MARTA stations is one of the strategies by which the organization addresses food access in Atlanta. CFM also offers educational programming in the community, financial incentives to make local food more affordable, and professional development for small businesses. See you at the farmers markets!



🧅 Find two delicious recipes using fresh ingredients here.

Look, Listen, and Savor

🎧 If you haven’t already, it’s time to join the Recipe Club. On this weekly podcast, Chef David Chang and other club members cook one dish, debate it, and figure out ways to make it even tastier. On this week’s pod, you’ve got Ruth Lee’s Jaeyuk Pork Belly Orzo. Give it a listen here.



🇵🇷 With her new book “Coconuts and Collards,” author Von Diaz draws connections between her native Puerto Rico and the southern United States. In this excerpt in Atlanta Magazine, Diaz tells the story of the first time she tried Southern food and how she eventually worked her way backyards to the Puerto Rican dishes of her younger years.



🍝 “I’ll never forget the first time I had a taste of Ethiopian spaghetti.” This is the first line of “Immigrant Spaghetti,” Farhan Mustafa’s wonderful essay published in May at the Bitter Southerner. In the piece, Mustafa, the child of North Indian immigrants, examines how spaghetti became the vehicle for so many looking for a taste of home in the American South.

IG food follow of the week

🍔 This summer, Hampton + Hudson has you covered. Every Monday, the restaurant will be serving up 1/2 price burgers. Go get yours!