Aug. 1 — Prepare for two stunning supermoons in August. The first, a sturgeon moon, will peak today at 2:32 p.m. Then, on Aug. 30, an extremely rare blue supermoon will occur.

⚽ The US Women’s World Cup team tied Portugal 0-0 today. The draw ensures that the two-time defending champions will advance to the round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup. The Netherlands also advanced out of Group E.

🚨 Brookhaven Police fatally shot an armed man in front of Town Brookhaven yesterday evening. The GBI is investigating and details are scarce, but our Logan C. Ritchie will have updates on our site as they are available.

🎒 Expect some tired children and heavier traffic as school starts today in Cherokee, Cobb, Decatur, and the City of Atlanta. Gwinnett and Clayton begin tomorrow, while DeKalb and Fulton start Mon., Aug. 7.

💰 Tonight’s Mega Millions $1.05 billion jackpot is the seventh largest ever.

🛑 The City of Atlanta has filed an appeal against a judge’s ruling that says residents who reside outside the city limits can help collect signatures for the ‘Stop Cop City’ referendum.

⚖️ A Fulton County court judge on Monday rejected an effort by Donald Trump’s legal team to toss evidence and disqualify DA Fani Willis in a criminal investigation into his alleged election meddling. In related news, local independent journalist George Chidi announced that he had been subpoenaed by the grand jury.

🌙 Atlanta and Sandy Springs will mark National Night Out tonight with Touch-a-Truck, food, and an opportunity for the community and law enforcement to meet and mingle. Dunwoody will celebrate on Thursday and Cobb County marks the occasion on Aug. 7.

WE REMEMBER

🎗️ Actor Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-wee Herman, died Sunday at the age of 70. Reubens got his start as a hipster phenomenon in the LA comic troupe The Groundlings, but later found stardom on Saturday morning television and then the big screen with “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure.”

🎗️ Angus Cloud, the unlikely star of the HBO drama “Euphoria” died yesterday. He was 25. When Cloud was discovered on the streets of Greenwich Village by a casting agent, he initially thought it was a scam. “I guess I was just at the right place at the right time,” he told The New York Times.

1. Long-delayed Plant Vogtle operational

☢️ The first of two new nuclear reactors being built at Plant Vogtle has gone into commercial operation, Georgia Power officials announced Monday.



Unit 3 at the plant south of Augusta went into service early Monday morning, seven years after originally scheduled and at more than double the original cost estimate.



The unit is the first newly constructed nuclear reactor in the US in more than 30 years and can power an estimated 500,000 homes and businesses.



➡️ Read more about Plant Vogtle here.

Credit: Bob Pepalis

2. Scout builds steps to make Big Trees Preserve safer

🔨 Scout Sofia Graivier knew that when it was time to choose an Eagle Scout project, hers would be at Big Trees Forest Preserve in Sandy Springs.

“I love this little nature preserve. I have been going since I was little. And especially in COVID times when we couldn’t really go anywhere, we would come here and socially distance from everybody,” she said.

Graivier loves to build things and use her hands, so she chose to build stairs to help cross a dangerous section of the preserve’s busy trail.

➡️ Read more about her project here.

3. It’s Brookhaven Restaurant Week

🍽️ Brookhaven Restaurant Week kicks off tonight and continues through Aug. 7 with more than a dozen eateries taking part in the annual event.

Locally-owned, chef-driven restaurants participating in this year’s event will be serving up three-course, prix-fixe meals to showcase their menus.

🍲 Brookhaven Restaurant Week participants include 26 Thai & Sushi Bar, Arnette’s Chop Shop, Chi Chi Vegan, HobNob, Hummus Republic, PURE Taqueria, and many more.

➡️ See the full restaurant list here.

Credit: Mike Jordan

4. Jordan to AJC; WABE launches new shows

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH LEFF’S ATLANTA MEDIA

Periodically, Atlanta public relations and media expert Mitch Leff joins us for updates on what’s happening across Atlanta’s media landscape. Subscribe to his monthly newsletter here.



📰 Mike Jordan has been named senior editor of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Black culture franchise. “I’m absolutely thrilled to join the AJC and begin this exciting new chapter celebrating Black culture in Atlanta, which as we know, drives not just American culture but global culture,” Jordan said (pictured).

🏆 Jordan will be the MC when The Atlanta Press Club hosts its annual Awards of Excellence program on Tues., Aug. 8 at 6 p.m. at The Gathering Spot.

🎙️ At WSB Radio, Cheryl Castro is now one of the hosts of Atlanta’s Morning News, taking the spot of Marcy Williams who recently retired. Also, political reporter Sandra Parrish retired this month after 28 years at the station.

Ⓑ Gavin Godfrey has left Capital B, the nonprofit news organization focused on Black voices. Godfrey was the Atlanta editor since the site’s launch in early 2022. In 2020, Godfrey authored the award-winning Canopy Atlanta piece “The water boy’s hustle.”

📻 WABE is launching a slate of new podcasts, including “The Boom,” a weekly look at Atlanta’s television and film industry, hosted by entertainment writer Jewel Wicker. The local NPR station is also introducing “Montgomery & Co.,” a Saturday radio show hosted by Atlanta Dream Co-Owner Renee Montgomery.

💸 Georgia Entertainment News has kicked off a statewide series of events – the Georgia Unscripted Roadshow – to promote the economic impact of Georgia’s entertainment industry. The next event is on Aug. 3 at Laser Stream Media in Marietta.



📺 Long-time anchor Heather Catlin has left WSB-TV for a position at Chick-fil-A.

🎗️ Former WGCL (now WANF) reporter Ray Metoyer died this month. In a career that spanned more than four decades, Metoyer also worked at stations in Denver, Houston, Dallas, and Little Rock.

➡ Check out Mitch’s latest “4 Questions Journalist Spotlight” podcast. Recent episodes include Jana Bolds from The Bold Opinionand Myrydd Wells from AtlantaMagazine.

Helping Older Adults learn Technology -Roswell, via HandsOnAtlanta

5. Volunteer Opportunities

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HANDS ON ATLANTA

📱 Help Older Adults Learn to Use Technology: Help older adults learn to use and understand technology with Techsmart for Seniors from 1:45-3:10 p.m. on Wed., Aug. 2 (pictured).

🥫 Fighting Food Insecurity: Help the Latin American Association in their food pantry from 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Thurs., Aug. 3.

🌲 Georgia Festival of Trees Warehouse Workdays: Come volunteer at the Georgia Festival of Trees Warehouse to help raise money to end human trafficking. This event is on Sat., Aug. 5 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.