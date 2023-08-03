Buy banned books

The Thursday tip sheet

Aug. 3 — On the same day a $4 million settlement was reached with the family of an inmate who died of neglect, the Fulton County Board of Commissioners is pursuing ways to fund a new, $1 billion+ Fulton County Jail.

🪀 Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ Public Safety Training Center Community Task Force presented its recommendations yesterday. The task force, which was formed to address the concerns of the surrounding community, has proposed several measures to mitigate noise and environmental issues.

📸 Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labatt said former President Donald Trump will be treated like any other suspect if he is criminally charged by DA Fani Willis for election tampering, including fingerprints and a mugshot.

🗳️ Election integrity groups are ratcheting up the pressure on Georgia to ditch electronic voting machines in favor of paper ballots for the 2024 presidential election.

⚖️ Four Georgia district attorneys are asking a judge to strike down a law creating a commission to discipline and remove state prosecutors, arguing it violates the US and state constitutions.

🚲 The Sandy Springs City Council approved an agreement for $4.4 million in funding from the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) for two bike and pedestrian projects.

🏳️‍🌈 Nonprofit Destination Tomorrow has opened a food pantry in Buckhead for Black and LGBTQ+ people in the community.

NATIONALLY

⚖️ Robert Bowers, the gunman who killed 11 Jewish worshipers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, will be sentenced to death today. The attack at the Tree of Life synagogue was the deadliest antisemitic attack in US history.

➡ Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to appear in a Washington, D.C. courtroom at 4 p.m. today to face charges that he conspired to overturn the last presidential election. Trump remains the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

These books have been banned in several public schools and libraries across the U.S. amid a wave of book censorship and restrictions.Ted Shaffrey / Ted Shaffrey

1. Initiative encourages purchase of banned books

VIA WABE

📚 As schools in Georgia and several states across the country continue efforts to ban some books, a local organization is working to make sure everyone has access to them.

Dr. Catherine Meeks, the executive director of the Absalom Jones Center for Racial Healing, says the banning of books is centered in racism and control.



🗣️ “If you can control what people think and read, you can keep them in line,” said Meeks, noting the center’s new initiative is aimed at encouraging people to buy banned books.



➡️ Read more and listen to the interview here.

Courtesy PS ATL

2. ‘Private luxury terminal’ opening at ATL

✈️ Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will soon have its first “private luxury terminal” for affluent commercial travelers.

PS, which opened a similar facility at Los Angeles International Airport in 2017, is now accepting reservations for the terminal’s opening on Sept. 6.

The terminal will offer on-site TSA screening, access to private suites or a lounge while you wait for your flight, car service to board your plane on the tarmac, and private customs clearance.

➡️ Find out how to make a reservation.

Maune Contemporary Executive Director Grace Chambless and Kate Chesnutt of Labyrinth Curation. Photographs by Isadora Pennington.

3. Maune Contemporary exhibition explores the trappings of success

FROM SKETCHBOOK, A WEEKLY ART NEWSLETTER (SUBSCRIBE HERE)

💵 How do you define success? Is it through the accumulation of wealth, status, salvation, or something else? Is your worth tied to the clothes you wear, the brands you support, the churches you frequent, or the celebrities you exalt?

If you have enough money, can you buy happiness?

These are just some of the questions posed by the works in the Material Influence group exhibition that debuts tomorrow at Maune Contemporary on Miami Circle in Buckhead.

➡️ Read more about Material Influence here.

4. Quick Bites

🍩 The Krog District location of The Salty, a Miami-based donut and coffee spot, opens Fri., Aug. 4.

🌾 The new Reynoldstown farmers market launches Sun., Aug. .6 at the Lang Carson Recreation Center at 100 Flat Shoals Ave.

🍔 Slutty Vegan is marking its 5th anniversary this week.

🥗 Use code “GARDEN” for $10 off tickets to the Atlanta Botanical Garden’s AgLanta Eats food festival on Aug. 21.

🍺 Taco Mac is introducing a selection of Atlanta-based New Realm Brewing Co. as its Beer of the Month.

🍻 Monday Night Brewing will celebrate its 12th anniversary with an event on Aug. 5.

🥙 Brookhaven Restaurant Week continues through Aug. 7.

✊🏿 Black Restaurant Week returns Aug. 6-20 across the metro.

🍝 Bar ti Amo, a new restaurant from Marco Betti, the owner of Antica Posta Tuscan Restaurant & Bar, and Sauce Pizza Bar, will open this Friday at 3199 Paces Ferry Pl. in Buckhead (pictured).

🍪 A new Dirty Dough cookie store will open in Roswell next month – and the owner has a heartwarming story.

🍦 Decatur announced vendors for its new food cart program, including Buenos Dias Cafe, Icing on the Cake, and King of Pops.