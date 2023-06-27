Taking on Tuesday

June 27 — An investigation into an overnight crash has closed all northbound lanes of GA 400 at Holcomb Bridge Road. Make alternate plans if you’re heading north this morning.

🌞 Sunny and dry with a high of 90° today.

🎗️ Messages of condolence from across the metro community, including from the Atlanta City Council, poured in for the family, friends, and colleagues of prominent realtor George Heery Jr., who died Sunday after being hit by a falling tree in Buckhead during the ferocious storms.

🛑 Brookhaven’s Briarwood Park pool and recreation center took a beating during Sunday’s storms and are closed while trees and debris is removed and power restored.

💎 Finding the owners of shuttered Camelot Jewelers’ collection of jewelry will take some time, according to the man tasked with tracking each of them down.

🚗 Gas prices in Georgia are finally on the decline, according to a report from AAA.

🏘️ The Brookhaven City Council will discuss the annexation of two Toco Hills neighborhoods at its June 28 meeting.

⚰️ The Historic Oakland Foundation has announced a new youth workforce development program at Oakland Cemetery.

🥫 The Community Assistance Center in Sandy Springs says that the financial and food needs of its clientele are on the rise.

🏆 Beyonce and SZA tied for best album at Sunday’s BET Awards. Latto took home best female hip-hop artist and Coco Jones won best new artist. Here’s a complete rundown.

• Atlanta Child Murders Memorial

• Theater Review: ‘Water for Elephants’

• Matt Terrell exhibition

AND

• Volunteer Opportunities

Have a good day,

Collin, Sammie, & Madison

1. Remembering the victims of the Atlanta Child Murders

❤️ A dedication ceremony is scheduled today at 10:30 a.m. for a just-completed memorial to honor and remember the 30 victims who were slain during the Atlanta Child Murders from 1979 to 1981.



Mayor Andre Dickens, former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, City Council members, victims’ families, the memorial’s artist, and other key figures will unveil and dedicate the artwork on the grounds of Atlanta City Hall.



Created by internationally renowned artist Gordon Huether, Eternal Flame is a 55-foot-long remembrance wall with the names of the victims mounted next to an accompanying shelf for mourners to place special mementos in honor of each child lost too soon.



➡️ Click here to see what Huether had to say about the memorial’s creation.

2. Alliance’s dazzling ‘Water for Elephants’ is likely Broadway-bound

THEATER REVIEW | BY MANNING HARRIS

🐘 The Alliance Theatre’s co-artistic directors Christopher Moses and Tinashe Kajese-Bolden call “Water for Elephants,” currently running through July 9, “the most ambitious play the Alliance Theatre has ever produced.” As it turns out, this is no exaggeration.



Based on the novel by Sara Gruen, with a book by Rick Elice, music and lyrics by Pigpen Theatre Co., this huge production is directed by Broadway’s Jessica Stone.



It’s difficult to properly convey the dazzlement that “Water for Elephants” offers. There’s a touch of “The Lion King” and a larger touch of Cirque du Soleil. This may sound hyperbolic, but the Alliance has searched far and wide to gather a team of about 25 acrobats, puppeteers, musicians, and actors. The opening night audience was quite stunned; when the lights came up for intermission, people looked at one another with wonderment.



🎪 Read Manning Harris’ full review of the production here.

One side of the AIDS Quilt display. Courtesy of Matt Terrell and apexart.

3. Matt Terrell’s installation offers history, closeup of AIDS Memorial Quilt

🏳️‍🌈 Matt Terrell’s dream has finally come to fruition. On June 23, his exhibition, “Living Room, San Francisco, 1986” opened in the Fulton County Aviation Community Cultural Center.



A professor of Communications at Kennesaw State University, Terrell has made statement art pieces before, such as “Atlanta’s HIV+ Population Now,” which currently sits outside the National Center for Civil and Human Rights. However, this new exhibition is his largest and most ambitious.



The AIDS Memorial Quilt is “an epic 54-ton tapestry that includes nearly 50,000 panels dedicated to more than 110,000 individuals.” Each panel represents a person or group of people who lost their lives to AIDS. The panels are typically six feet by three feet, about the size of a grave, and each is uniquely decorated.



🧶 Learn more about this exhibition here.

Dad’s Garage Theater Company. Photo via Hands On Atlanta.

4. Volunteer Opportunities

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH HANDS ON ATLANTA

⚾ Even if you’re not a baseball fan, this one’s a home run. On June 29, the Atlanta Braves Foundation’s mobile food pantry will be helping to feed families struggling with food insecurity around Gwinnett County. Figure out how you can help here.

🐶 If you’ve got a car and a heart for helping animals, this one’s for you. The Giving Hands Food Pantry will be scooping pet food at the Rescue Ranch in Rutledge on Saturday, before transporting everything to a food pantry. Find more information here.

🎭 Theater lovers, Dad’s Garage needs your help. On Saturday, you can volunteer to help out Dad’s Garage Theatre Company (pictured) with front-of-house tasks. Click here to learn more.