June 30 — The final episode of “Political Rewind” with Bill Nigut on GPB Radio airs today at 9 a.m. The show was canceled amid budget cuts, although critics have claimed the move was politically motivated.

🌦️ There’s a chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms today — and all weekend — with a high of 97°, and a dangerously high heat index topping 100°.

🎗️ Christine King Farris, the last living sibling of Martin Luther King Jr., has died. She was 95.

🙅 The City of Brookhaven’s plan to annex 462 acres of the Toco Hills neighborhood faced backlash at a June 28 public hearing, including claims of forged signatures on the annexation petition.

💸 The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded a $25 million grant for the construction of a multi-use trail network in northeast Atlanta along the BeltLine.

🏢 A controversial self-storage facility will be built on the BeltLine in Virginia Highland due to a clerical error the Atlanta City Council overlooked.

🧨 If you’re planning ahead for the long weekend, check out some metro area 4th of July celebrations, including Look Up Atlanta in Centennial Park on Saturday night.

NATIONAL NEWS

⚖️ In a 6-3 decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the conservative majority of the U.S. Supreme Court has overturned affirmative action in college admissions decisions. President Joe Biden quickly assailed the decision. He said, “Discrimination still exists in America. Today’s decision does not change that,” before adding “This is not a normal court.”

📦 Sandy Springs-based UPS is facing a deadline today from Teamsters officials who represent 340,000 employees of the shipping giant who are threatening a strike.

• The AJC Peachtree Road Race

• Film review: ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’

• Summer wine ideas

• The Sports Section

• Top Stories of the Week

1. A July 4 tradition

🏃 The 54th Annual AJC Peachtree Road Race is Tues., Jul. 4. The world’s largest 10K starts at Lenox Square in Buckhead and ends on 10th Street at Piedmont Park. The first racers begin at 6:25 a.m. with the wheelchair division.



📺 While it’s too late to sign up, you can still watch the race along the route and online via 11Alive.



🍑 Microsoft Peachtree Junior, Sun., July 2, 8 a.m. in Piedmont Park

🍑 Health & Fitness Expo at the Georgia World Congress Center

Sun, July 2 & Mon., July 3, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

🍑 On race day, the elite women start at 6:50 a.m. and the elite men at 7:20 a.m.

🍑 The final wave (Wave W) crosses the start line at 8:30 a.m.



😅 It will be hot. The AJC has a few tips on preparing for running in the heat, which apparently includes freezing your running underwear (don’t @ us, we don’t make the rules!).



⏱️ Former Olympian and Atlanta running legend Jeff Galloway encourages his runners to slow down. He says for every five degrees over the 60-degree mark, plan on a pace about 2% slower. If you’re used to running an eight-minute mile in 60 degrees, add 25 seconds in 65-degree weather, etc…



🚇 Race organizers suggest taking MARTA to the starting line. Trains begin service at 4 a.m. on race day. Afterward, make your way to MARTA’s Midtown Station to take the train home.



📸 Above, the iconic Chuck Rogers photo that became a Nike poster called “Battle of Atlanta.”

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” (DreamWorks Animation)

2. ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’ is behind the curve

🌊 While watching “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken,” it’s hard not to think about other movies.



The new DreamWorks Animation film from director Kirk DeMicco stars Lana Condor as Ruby, a – you guessed it – teenage kraken whose family is living in secret among humans. All Ruby wants to do is fit in, hang out with her friends, and maybe go to prom with her crush – but unfortunately, prom is on a boat this year, and Ruby’s mother Agatha (Toni Collette) has forbidden her daughter from going anywhere near the ocean.



And when Ruby breaks that rule, she learns why. Any contact with water turns her into the mythical giant kraken – and it’s just a little harder to fit in when you’re 100 feet tall.



The basic bones of this story might sound familiar. It’s a very similar premise to last year’s “Turning Red,” another movie about a teenage girl who discovers that her mother has been hiding a huge familial secret from her, the discovery of which pits mother and daughter against one another.



The similarities between these two films are not necessarily a bad thing. And yet, the amount of time I spent thinking about “Turning Red” and a handful of other recent animated films only served to remind me what was missing from “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.”



It’s a perfectly sweet, enjoyable children’s movie with a few standout moments. But in general, the film lacks the type of artistry and specificity that makes a fine children’s movie great.



🐙 Read Sammie’s full review here.

3. Wine for your summer cookout

🍷 Summertime is here and it’s the perfect time for grilling. In the month of July, a backyard event wouldn’t be complete without a group of friends, good drinks, and plenty of food cooking over open flames. The usual pairing for this type of casual cuisine is a tall, cold one, but elevate your next gathering by putting a stem on that glass!

While rosé and white wine are the most obvious backyard sippers, red wine should also find a seat at the picnic table. Instead of sitting outside with a less-than-refreshing warm glass of Cabernet Sauvignon, try a chilled red that can still hold its own with any outdoor fare.

🥂 Click here to read the full Women + Wine column before your summer BBQ.

Georgia Tech tennis player Andres Martin will be participating in the Atlanta Open on July 22.

4. The Sports Section

🎾 Wimbledon begins Mon., July 3. with Novak Djokovic aiming to tie Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles. The tournament will feature many newcomers due to an unusually high number of prominent players withdrawing due to injury. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Poland’s Iga Swiatek are the top seeds. Watch it on ESPN.

🎾 The Atlanta Open starts on July 22 featuring homegrown Atlanta talent Ben Shelton and Georgia Tech’s Andres Martin (above). Former UGA star and six-time Atlanta Open champion John Isner will also be participating.



⚾ The Atlanta Braves have the best record in the National League. They host the Miami Marlins in a three-game weekend series beginning tonight at 7:20 p.m. Watch it on BSS or MLB-TV.

➡ Catcher Sean Murphy, shortstop Orlando Arcia, and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. were named to the starting lineup for the July 11 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle.



🏈 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution published an investigative piece detailing how UGA’s football program has repeatedly stepped in to defend players accused of sexual assault. Read the story here.

✝️ The Cherokee Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) “UGA Night of Champions” is being held at First Baptist Church Woodstock on Fri., July 7 at 7 p.m. Expected guests include former players Ben Watson, Sedrick Van Pran, and Malaki Starks, plus former head coach Mark Richt.

