As we head into 2024, we’ve compiled a Top 10 list of our most-read stories this past year. From historic movie theaters reopening and food halls closing to redevelopment plans on Ponce de Leon Avenue and Amsterdam Walk, more and more readers turned to Rough Draft to find out what was happening in their communities. We appreciate your continued support.

The Tara Theatre.

1. The Show Must Go On: Plaza Theatre owner Chris Escobar to reopen Tara Cinema

Associate Editor Sammie Purcell’s scoop on Chris Escobar’s move to reopen the beloved Tara was met with cheers from movie lovers across the city.

2. Brookhaven to build three bridges to ease traffic near I-85

Brookhaven correspondent Logan C. Ritchie reported on the upcoming bridge projects along North Druid Hills Road ahead of the opening of the new Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta hospital and Emory expansion.

3. Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County

The arrest of a mailbox thief who had plagued north metro communities was welcome news to readers.

4. Closed Dunwoody food hall owner has shuttered similar concepts across southeast

Reporter Cathy Cobbs’ exclusive reporting on the failed Ashford Lane food hall had Dunwoody buzzing.

5. FBI sting thwarts robbery of Dunwoody jewelry store

This scoop from Cathy Cobbs made for an unexpected and exciting read.

Portman’s plan to redevelop Amsterdam Walk.

6. Portman’s plans for Amsterdam Walk raise questions from residents about traffic, backyard views

Senior Staff Writer Dyana Bagby took a deep dive into Portman’s plans to redevelop the longtime retail district.

7. Financial crunch forces closure of Brandon Hall School in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs reporter Bob Pepalis was out front on his coverage of the demise of the private Brandon Hall School.

The one star Michelin awardees onstage at the Rialto.

8. Five Atlanta restaurants achieve Michelin stardom

The arrival of the Michelin Guide in Atlanta was met with cheers and jeers by foodies over the restaurants selected for inclusion.

9. Roads closed, firefighters still on scene at Lavista Road apartment fire

Our ongoing coverage of the devastating fire at The Reserve at Lavista Walk apartment complex in November had readers returning for regular updates.

10. Portman scales back Ponce de Leon Avenue redevelopment plans

While Portman was making plans for redeveloping Amsterdam Walk, it decided to seriously scale back its controversial plans for a stretch of storied Ponce.