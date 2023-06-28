We’re ready for you, Wednesday

June 28 — Here’s hoping your day goes better than the couple who had their SUV fall halfway into a sinkhole on Ponce de Leon Avenue yesterday.

☀️ Sunny, dry, and 91° today.

➡ Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will speak to federal prosecutors today as the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the last presidential election continues.

🏗️ Portman Holdings has purchased a 1.3-acre site at the corner of Samson and Irwin streets in Old Fourth Ward for phase two of its BeltLine-facing Junction Krog project.

💰 Elsewhere on the BeltLine, a $25 million federal grant will help connect the trail to the Lindbergh Center MARTA station.

🚍 Georgia State University will receive nearly $22.3 million in federal funding to take its Panther Express bus fleet fully electric.

🚗 The City of Dunwoody will share data and preliminary findings about its new Road Safety Action Plan at Brook Run Park’s Food Truck Thursday event from 5-8 p.m. tomorrow.

🐟 It’s “Peru on Ponce” tonight as Tio Lucho’s celebrates its one-year anniversary on National Ceviche Day. Claudia Martinez of Miller Union and Molli Voraotsady of So So Fed will join Chef Arnaldo Castillo, who we wrote about last year.

Photo by Dyana Bagby.

PICTURE THIS: Our Dyana Bagby captured this photo of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms at yesterday’s dedication ceremony for the Atlanta Child Murders Memorial. Designed by artist Gordon Huether, the memorial features an eternal flame and the names of each victim etched in steel. “We remember that they were your children; they weren’t just names,” Bottoms said to the families gathered at the site. “They were human beings that you loved dearly.”

NATIONALLY

🏛️ Voting rights groups cheered the U.S. Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling that rejected a once-fringe controversial legal theory that could have changed the way elections are run, but allows for limited challenges.

😶‍🌫️ IQAir.com reported that Chicago and Detroit were among the top three cities with the worst air quality in the world this morning, as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the Midwest.

⭐️ Dunwoody native Ryan Seacrest has been named the new host of “Wheel of Fortune,” following Pat Sajak’s upcoming retirement.

Photo by Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder.

1. As Dobbs anniversary passes, fate of Georgia’s abortion law still in state Supreme Court hands

⚖️ A year ago on Saturday, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a monumental ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, overturning the constitutional right to an abortion and leaving it to states to place restrictions on the procedures.



In Georgia, the state’s 2019 anti-abortion law went into effect the following month, restricting abortions to the sixth week of pregnancy – before many women know they are pregnant – and allowing a few narrow exceptions for rape, incest, and the health of the mother.



The number of abortion procedures predictably plummeted, from 4,150 in July to 1,850 in August, according to data from a Society of Family Planning’s report. But the numbers have been trending upward since then with the post-Roe peak at 2,790 in March, the most recent month for which data is available.



✒️ Learn more about the state of abortion in Georgia here.

SPONSORED BY SCENTHOUND







Photo by Johannes Plenio on Pexels.com

2. A tree nursery grows in Brookhaven

🌳 A tree nursery has opened in Brookhaven’s Osborne Park to encourage residents and developers to preserve the city’s tree canopy, part of the Sustainable Brookhaven initiative.

“Sustainable Brookhaven is committed to protecting our natural resources,” said Assistant City Manager Patrice Ruffin Dowdell. “Managing our tree canopy in this way costs almost nothing. It just requires a mindset to preserve indigenous trees whenever the opportunity presents itself.”

Osborne Nursery is offering nearly 250 trees indigenous to this area, like species of oak, elm, and hickory trees. Some saplings were rescued from the new Public Safety Building property.

🍃 Learn more about the nursery here.

3. High-energy Circus Vazquez puts up big top at Plaza Fiesta on June 30

🎪 The largest circus in the country will stop in Atlanta later this summer for a family-friendly production that features a cast of international superstars. Circus Vazquez will run at Plaza Fiesta from June 30-July 16.



The all-new production features an all-human cast (no animals) of incredible performers from Mexico, Colombia, Mongolia, Chile, Ukraine, India, and the U.S.



The cast of international superstars will preform an “awe-inspiring, death-defying, hilarious, and affordable live circus experience.”



🤡 You can learn more about what to expect here.

4. Concert Picks

VIA HOW DO YOU ATLANTA?

Wed., June 28

🥁 Yo La Tengo @ Variety Playhouse

🎸 Christopher Cross @ Center Stage Theater

💊 The Cure @ State Farm Arena

Thurs., June 29

💻 Santa Fe Klan @ Gas South Arena

🪕 David Wilcox @ Eddie’s Attic

Fri., June 30

🌊 A Flock of Seagulls & Strangelove @ Buckhead Theatre

👨🏻‍🤝‍👨🏽 Two Friends @ Coca-Cola Roxy

💃 Barenaked Ladies @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

Sat., July 1

🕺 The Struts @ The Eastern

🎆 Look Up Atlanta w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra @ Centennial Olympic Park



Sun., July 2

🔥 Matchbox Twenty @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Mon., July 3

🎹 Alicia Keys (pictured) @ State Farm Arena

TUNE IN

