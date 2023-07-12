Wimbledon Wednesday

July 12 — Local chefs are stepping up their game now that it’s been revealed that secret inspectors are already eating at Atlanta restaurants to see if any are worthy of a coveted Michelin star.

🌞 Sunny and 93° today.

🙏🏽 Former Atlanta City Council and Fulton Superior Court Judge Marvin S. Arrington Sr. will lie in state inside the council chambers at city hall on Thursday from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

🗳️ Georgia House Rep. Mesha Mainor, whose heavily Democratic 56th district covers parts of Midtown, Downtown, and the Westside, has flipped to the GOP.

⚖️ A Fulton County grand jury that is expected to consider charges against former President Donald Trump for trying to overturn the 2020 election was sworn in Tuesday after a three-hour selection process.

🏳️‍🌈 The DeKalb County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a nondiscrimination ordinance at its Tuesday meeting. It was introduced by DeKalb County Presiding Officer and Commissioner Robert Patrick and Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

🛑 Sandy Springs is closing access to the Chattahoochee River park below Morgan Falls dam July 17-21 for infrastructure upgrades.

🎟️ Tickets are now on sale for September’s Atlanta Food & Wine Festival.

PICTURE THIS: Georgia Tech will host a watch party this morning starting at 10 a.m. for Christopher Eubanks’Wimbledon quarterfinal match versus Daniil Medvedev. The watch party, which is free and open to the public, will be held at the Coda Courtyard, located in Tech Square, 756 W. Peachtree St. NW.

REMEMBERING

🎗️ Czech writer Milan Kundera died. He was 94. Kundera, who shunned fame, wrote “The Unbearable Lightness of Being,” which was adapted into a movie starring Daniel Day-Lewis.

• Take 5 with screenwriter J.A. Brown

• Too Good To Go

• Blinded by Ambition

• Concert Picks

1. Take 5 with screenwriter J.A. Brown

📽️ Screenwriter J.A. Brown grew up like many of us in the ’80s, going to the movies on Friday nights to watch the latest blockbuster.



But for the Bronx NY native, going to the movies was more than an occasional escape with a bucket of buttered popcorn. They introduced him to any and every world his mind could build.



Now some 30 years later, when not hanging out at Phipps Plaza (no doubt people-watching and a little ear hustling), he is at home in west metro Atlanta in his own writer’s room, still building new worlds.



🎞️ Read Teri Elam’s conversation with Brown here.

2. Too Good To Go app aims to limit food waste

🥡 A new app meant to limit food waste called Too Good To Go is officially launching in Atlanta this July.

The app launched in Copenhagen seven years ago, according to Senior PR Manager Sarah Soteroff. After moving to markets across Europe, the app came to the United States in 2020 and can now be found in 14 markets across the country.

Too Good To Go aims to limit the amount of food waste – as well as its environmental impact – by allowing businesses to bundle and sell any leftover food at the end of the day. Consumers can snag “surprise bags” of food from businesses – meaning whatever food the business has leftover that day – for less than the retail price, and businesses can recoup some of the money they would have lost if the food had remained unsold.

😋 Learn more about how the app works here.

Photo via WABE.

3. Atlanta-based nonprofit looks to expand opportunities for disabled entrepreneurs

VIA WABE

🎧 Jasmine Duffey can typically be found on any given day on her computer, creating new beats and working to see which sounds match best. She is a sound engineer and a spoken word artist and entrepreneur, running a print shop from her home in Henry County.

Duffey states that many are often impressed to see that she has accomplished so much, especially considering that she has been unable to see at all for the past couple of years.

Although born with eyesight, Duffey lost her vision in college, an experience that initially proved challenging. After coming to terms with her new life, Duffey began sound engineering in 2018, which led her to create her business, Blinded by Ambition, last year.

➡️ Learn more about Blinded by Ambition here.

4. Concert Picks

VIA HOW DO YOU ATLANTA?

Wed., July 12

👣 Little Feat (pictured) @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

🎸 Son Volt @ Variety Playhouse

Thurs., July 13

🗿 Young the Giant @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

🎸 blink-182 @ State Farm Arena

🎤 Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival @ Tabernacle

Fri., July 14

⭕️ Phish @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (also Sat. & Sun.)

🎧 T-Pain @ Coca-Cola Roxy

Sat., July 15

👨‍🎤 Louis Tomlinson @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

🎹 Melissa Etheridge @ The Bowl at Sugar Hill

🎶 Erykah Badu @ State Farm Arena

Sun., July 16

👑 King’s X @ Buckhead Theatre

Tues., July 18

🕺 Boy George & Culture Club @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

TUNE IN

🎙️ Don’t miss Sammie with culture writer Mike Jordan every Thursday at 9:45 a.m. and 4:45 p.m. as they preview the top events in town on WABE. This week Sammie is catching “Finding Nemo” on the green at Colony Square and the Butternut Creek Festival, while Mike is ready for the Westside BeltLine 5k and Downtown Live: Jazz & Seafood.

🎧 The segment is also a podcast. Listen to the full conversation by subscribing to the How Do You Atlanta? podcast at wabe.org or wherever you get your podcasts.