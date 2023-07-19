Calling all Kate Bush fans!

Winning Wednesday

July 19 — Speaking of being hot, the Atlanta Dream have won seven games in a row, and Atlanta-native Daniel Weinman won the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas, taking home $12.1 million. If you’re feeling the same mojo, tonight’s Powerball drawing is estimated to be $1 billion.

☁️ Hazy and 94° today. The heat index could make it feel like triple digits.

⚖️ The DeKalb County Commission voted Tuesday to have its attorneys file an objection to Brookhaven’s plan to annex Toco Hills neighborhoods.

🛑 An ongoing petition drive to halt the construction of the “Cop City” training center is “futile” and “invalid,” attorneys for the City of Atlanta argued in a court filing this week.

📍 The Old Fourth Ward Business Association has launched a “safety tent” trial program staffed with first responders to try and curb crime on Edgewood Avenue.

🦠 Researchers at Georgia State University are doing a deep dive into efforts to help students recover from the learning lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

⚖️ Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he’s been informed by special counsel Jack Smith that he is a target of the criminal investigation into efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

💦 The Chattahoochee National Park Conservancy has hired Brittany Jones as its first executive director.

PICTURE THIS: The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off tomorrow, with host New Zealand playing Norway at 4 a.m. and co-host Australia, facing Ireland at 7 a.m. The two-time defending champion U.S. women (above via Instagram) are the favorites again, and begin their campaign against Vietnam on Thurs., July 21 at 9 p.m. (TV: Fox). Here’s our preview, including two metro Atlanta connections.

1. Back-to-School Bash and Rally this weekend

🎒 The Atlanta Public Schools’ Back-to-School Bash will be held at the Georgia World Congress Center’s Halls C1 and C2 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Sat., July 22.



Onsite registration will be available for families who have not registered. Halls C1 and C2 are located closest to Northside Drive at the center at 285 Andrew Young International Blvd.



The flagship event provides free backpacks, school supplies, and resources for students and their families. Each APS student may receive one free backpack stuffed with school supplies.



🍎 Get ready for back to school here.



RELATED



➡ DeKalb County Schools will also host a Back-to-School Rally on July 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hallford Stadium.

2. Calling all Kate Bush fans!

💃🏻 If you’re a fan of British singer/songwriter Kate Bush (whose “Running Up That Hill” became a global mega-hit last summer due to “Stranger Things”), then you’ll definitely want to be in Candler Park on July 29.

The eighth-annual, international “The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever” will take place in Atlanta and more than 45 cities around the globe.

Fans of Kate Bush and her 1978 hit “Wuthering Heights” – a lyrical retelling of Emily Bronte’s famous novel – gather to recreate the dance routine from the music video wearing a similar red dress.

Organizer Kim Manning said it’s a “non-profit, very silly, and joyous volunteer-led event.” Now’s the time to find a dress and learn the choreography!

➡️ Find out more about the event here.

3. The future of Thomasville Heights

BY SEAN KEENAN | VIA ATLANTA CIVIC CIRCLE

📍 The sprawling new, community-crafted blueprint for the revitalization of southside Atlanta’s Thomasville Heights neighborhood reveals that the now-vacant and derelict Forest Cove apartment complex stands in the way of the development of hundreds of crucially needed housing units.

⚠️ A municipal judge condemned the 396-unit complex and ordered it razed in 2021. The property has further deteriorated since a city-led initiative finished relocating nearly 200 Section 8 tenant families last October.

Meanwhile, local community groups and urban planners have been piecing together the ambitious Thomasville Heights Neighborhood Plan, a roadmap to revitalize the community that’s slated to be presented to Neighborhood Planning Unit Z when it next meets in August.

➡️ Read the full story here.

4. Concert Picks

VIA HOW DO YOU ATLANTA?

Wed., July 19

🗡️ Michael Franti & Spearhead @ The Tabernacle

Thurs., July 20

🟨 Yellowcard @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

👗 Jinkx Monsoon @ The Eastern (pictured)

Fri., July 21

💦 Pool Kids @ The Masquerade

🦅 On the Border – The Ultimate Eagles Tribute @ MadLife Stage and Studios

🤠 Travis Tritt @ Macon City Auditorium

💿 Motherfolk @ Vinyl

Sat., July 22

🌍 One World Music Fest (feat. Yung Mal) @ The Loft

🎧 Ann Marie @ Terminal West

👯‍♂️ Man on Man @ The Masquerade

‼️ HOL! @ Believe Music Hall

Sun., July 23

🎸 Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

🎙️ An Evening with Eric Roberson and Chanté Moore @ Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre

Mon., July 24

🥁 The Drums w/Cold Hart @ Terminal West

Tues., July 25

🪕 Dave Matthews Band @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

🎵 Dominic Fike @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre

