June 29 — Today is the 30th anniversary of the Georgia Lottery. In that time, more than 2.1 million college students have benefited from the HOPE Scholarship and related education programs.

🌞 Mostly sunny and 94° today. Be safe, drink water, and use sunscreen.

🚒 A massive fire gutted an apartment complex in Sandy Springs yesterday. No one was injured, but a dog was killed in the blaze.

🚨 A “Cop City’ training facility protester was arrested Wednesday at a Midtown bank after throwing ‘spoiled meat’ at police officers.

➡ Related: Organizers seeking the 70,000 qualified signatures needed put the issue of the public safety training center to a vote told Atlanta Civic Circle that they have nearly 10,000 so far.

⚖️ Georgia lawmakers could revisit adding a definition of antisemitism to the state’s hate crimes law in 2024 after a rise in antisemitic activity.

🚇 MARTA has chosen four artists to create eight mosaics on the platform levels at Five Points Station.

🏠 A new upscale townhome community is on the market in East Atlanta.

IN BASEBALL

👌 New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán threw a perfect game against the Oakland Athletics last night. It was the 24th perfect game in MLB history, and the first in more than a decade.

Joshua Byrd, Sr. and Richard Byrd of Anti-Gun Violence Leadership were recognized at the 100 Black Men of Atlanta gala on June 24.

1. 100 Black Men of Atlanta gala supports education

🎉 100 Black Men of Atlanta hosted their first in-person honors gala since 2019 on June 24, honoring Black leaders across the city. More than 850 people attended the sold-out event chaired by Ambassador Andrew Young and Billye Aaron.



The event raises funds to provide college prep services and mentorship to at-risk Atlanta youth. Mentoring programs include Project Success, The Robotics Program, Saturday School, the Anti-Gun Violence initiative, educational field trips, the Collegiate 100, and more.



“As our organization’s signature fundraiser, the 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Inc. gala relies on the generosity and support of our community partners, stakeholders, and allies,” said Chairman Keith Millner. “Together, we can expand our impact by serving more children, growing our programs, and increasing our presence. The youth of Atlanta need us.”



🏫 Read more about the gala here.

🇺🇸 Don’t miss the state’s largest Independence Day parade as the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and Rough Draft Atlanta present the Dunwoody 4th of July Parade on Tues., July 4 at 9 a.m.



This year’s event honors “50 years of Wildcat Pride” and celebrates Dunwoody High School’s past, present, and future with Grand Marshals Principal “Coach” Tom Bass and Steve Fortenberry.



🎆 The 2.7-mile parade begins at the intersection of Mount Vernon Highway and Jett Ferry Road and goes along Mt. Vernon to Dunwoody Village Parkway into Dunwoody Village.



Afterward, join the parade festival in Dunwoody Village for family fun and great food. The ceremonies begin at approximately 11:30 a.m.



🌭 Learn more here.

(L to R) NPU chair Stephanie Flowers, PY tenant and photographer Ty Pleas, Annie E. Casey Foundation, executive director Kweku Forstall, PY tenant Makeisha Robey and Colliers property managers Walter Slaton and Tameka Phillips.

2. Pittsburgh Yards redevelopment earns Community Design Award

🏆 A redevelopment project that transformed an abandoned site in Southwest Atlanta into a space for entrepreneurs is earning recognition from the city.



“Pittsburgh Yards will remain a transformative, community-led catalyst that will positively impact residents and Atlanta-based entrepreneurs for generations,” said Kweku Forstall, director of the Annie E. Casey Foundation’s Atlanta Civic Sites.



The city of Atlanta’s Urban Design Commission presented the 2023 Community Design Award to Pittsburgh Yards (PY) on June 23.



🏗️ You can learn about the redevelopment award here.

Tickets for the Highball music festival will go on sale June 29.

3. Rival Entertainment announces new Atlanta music festival

🎸 A music festival called Highball is coming to Pullman Yards this October.



The festival, put on by producer Rival Entertainment and the Athens-based rock band Futurebirds, will take place Oct. 21-22, according to a press release. The lineup, curated by Futurebirds, will feature headliners Band of Horses and The Head and the Heart.



“It’s a wild, wild dream to have the chance to help curate a festival bill, full of some of our favorite bands and best friends, in our home state, not far from where a handful of us grew up and experienced live music for the first time,” said Futurebirds’ guitarist and singer Carter King in the release.



🎫 Tickets go on sale today. Learn more about the lineup here.

Wild Heaven Beer (photo by Chris Rank)

4. Quick Bites

🍷 Beginning Tues., July 11, Buckhead’s Lucian Books and Wine will be open for all-day service.

🎟️ Tickets are on sale for the inaugural Grand Tasting Westside event.

🐟 On June 27, Fishmonger opened its third location in Atlanta in the former La Fonda Latina space on Howell Mill Road.

🍺 Wild Heaven Beer’s Crab Trap & Tap party will take place on July 22. You can purchase tickets here.

🎄 Celebrate Christmas in July with Buckhead’s Australian-owned Isla & Co. on July 22.

🍧 Rush Bowls will soon open a new location in Sandy Springs.

🍽️ The fine dining restaurant Palm 78 is opening a new flagship location in Mableton along the Chattahoochee River.

🍕 Enzo’s Pizzeria is opening up a new location in the old Ponko Chicken spot in Chastain Square.

🌮 Rreal Tacos has acquired the Cheeky Taqueria restaurant in Cumming.

🍷 Six months after opening, Midtown’s Larakin has finally nailed down its beer and wine license.

🍱 The Japanese-Korean restaurant Salaryman closed its doors on June 24 after four years of business.

🍦 On July 14, metro Atlanta Häagen-Dazs shops will donate 100% of sales to Bert’s Big Adventure, which sends children with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families to Disney World.

🍳 Egg Harbor Café will open in Brookhaven in early 2024.

🔥 INKED Tacos and The Original Hot Chicken are opening a dual concept in Sandy Springs on June 29.

