July 13 — There is news this morning that Hollywood’s actors’ union appears headed for a strike that would further disrupt the industry. Yesterday, HBO’s “Succession” snagged 27 Emmy Award nominations, leading the pack. The network got 127 overall. The 75th Annual Emmy Awards are scheduled to air on Sept. 18.

🌦️ A 40% chance of rain and 88° today.

🎾 Chris Eubanks’ fairytale run at Wimbledon came to an end yesterday. The 27-year-old Atlanta native lost to third-seed Daniil Medvedev in five sets.

⚡️ Gov. Brian Kemp announced Kia is expanding its West Point operation to add jobs and bring more electric vehicle production to the state.

🔥 A fire damaged a townhome in the Autumn Chace neighborhood in Sandy Springs on Wednesday.

📚 Fulton County Schools have named Cliff Jones to a newly-created chief of staff role.

🩺 Piedmont Healthcare is donating $30,000 to three Atlanta community clinics to support the communities they serve.

🎶 The 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop will be in the spotlight at October’s ONE Musicfest in Piedmont Park. Kendrick Lamar, Janet Jackson, and Megan Thee Stallion top the bill of the two-day concert, which includes rising stars like Danielle Ponder.

🕸️ Big, Japanese Joro spiders have made their home in Georgia, but it’s still unclear what harm they might cause.

1. ‘Reimagine the Legacy’ returns to celebrate life and work of Congressman John Lewis

🔔 “Reimagine the Legacy: Honoring Congressman John Lewis,” an annual memorial initiative led by Central Atlanta Progress, returns July 17-30 with activities that encourage reflection, learning, celebration, and action in memory of the late civil rights leader.



The initiative culminates in a personal moment of reflection through the ringing of bells at 11 a.m. on July 30. Bells will ring throughout the Atlanta community and beyond for 80 seconds, honoring the Congressman’s 80 years of life.



➡️ Learn more about the initiative here.

🗣️ Plywood People is hosting the most inspiring event on Thurs., Aug. 24 at Center Stage Atlanta: Plywood Presents: Here to There.



This event is for business and nonprofit leaders in the Atlanta area looking to take their work to the next level of growth, be inspired by the creator of Kid President and ten diverse leaders, plus network with like-minded people.



It’s an evening of inspired talks, short films, and engaging edutainment. It’s a community working together to create action.



👉🏼 Join us on the journey from HERE to THERE. Use code COMMUNITY to save 20%.

MASS Collective is a nonprofit makerspace in Castleberry Hill. Photograph by Laura Stone.

2. MASS Collective fights for a future in Castleberry Hill

✊ Imagine this: you’re a trade student on the cusp of graduation. You’ve learned essential skills, mastered your tools, and you’ve even got some initial interest from potential clients. You’re ready to start your career!



There’s only one problem, though. Where are you going to work now that you don’t have access to the tools and workspaces that you had in school? Finding a workshop and purchasing all the necessary gear could take years, and unless you have a generous benefactor willing to front you the funds and float you until your shop is complete, what do you do? How do you survive?



That’s where MASS Collective comes in. Designed to bridge the accessibility gap for fabricators, this nonprofit makerspace has been changing lives and launching careers since it was founded in 2012.



🎨 Learn more about the nonprofit here.

Fulton DA Fani Willis

3. Grand jury seated in Trump case

VIA GEORGIA PUBLIC BROADCASTING

🏡 The Fulton County grand jury determining if former President Donald Trump should face criminal charges in Georgia is now seated.



Ninety-six people arrived at Fulton County Superior Court for grand jury duty early Tuesday morning, unaware that some would hear evidence on whether to indict Trump and his allies for allegedly interfering with the 2020 presidential election.



As with each grand jury term, Fulton County Superior Court impaneled two grand juries of 26 people each, including alternates, to hear several cases. However, one group will listen to evidence from District Attorney Fani Willis’ team about the former president.



➡️ Read Donna Lowry’s full story on the grand jury selection.

4. Quick Bites

🎟️ Tickets are now on sale for the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival.

🦐 A new seafood restaurant called Breaker Breaker has released a preview of its menu (pictured).

🍷 Tickets are on sale for the Sandy Springs Wine Festival, which will take place Oct. 1.

🥧 Humble Pie has just won its sensory certification from KultureCity, a nonprofit that focuses on sensory accessibility for those with disabilities.

🥗 gusto! is set to open its 13th location along the BeltLine’s Westside Trail.

🍜 Restaurateur Jason Liang is opening his fifth Asian restaurant, Lucky Star, in Atlanta’s Star Metals District early next year.

🍺 Eventide Brewing is hosting its first Bach & Brews concert series, featuring classical music played by members of the DeKalb Symphony Orchestra, this summer. The first show is July 14.

🥂 Wholesome Wave Georgia is hosting an event called Southern Sips Happy Hour on July 19 at One Flew South.

🍣 The Decatur sushi restaurant Cuddlefish is closing on July 23.

🥃 Vinetta, made up of husband and wife chef duo Joel Penn and Amanda Newsom Penn, is hosting a pop-up on July 20 at the Distillery of Modern Art.

👨‍🍳 The owners of The Lawrence are looking to open a new restaurant in its space this fall.

☕ San Francisco Coffee Roasting Company is expected to open a second Georgia Tech store later this year.

🇳🇬 Atlas is welcoming Nigerian-born chef Michael Elégbèdé for the next installment of its Four Hands Collaboration Dinner Series July 19-22.

🇻🇳 Paris Bahn Mi, a Vietnamese sandwich franchise, is coming to Snellville later this year.

📕 Southern Belle is hosting Kenny Gilbert and celebrating the release of his new cookbook with a special brunch on July 30.

🍔 Butter + Scotch, a Queens-inspired eatery, is slated to open downtown later this year.

⚓ Anchor Beer, the iconic San Francisco brewery that pioneered craft beer, is shutting down after 127 years.

