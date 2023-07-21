Barbenheimer Friday

🍅 Attack of the Killer Tomato Festival (#AKTF) returns on Sun., July 30 from 1-4 p.m. for an annual celebration of the juiciest fruit in Georgia: tomatoes. Passes include tastings and beverages featuring tomatoes from restaurants, bars, and other tomato-serving establishments. Tickets are here.

MOCA GA staff and WAP winners pose during the WAP Bash on July 14, 2023. Provided.

1. MOCA GA announces winners of the 2023-2024 Working Artist Project

🎨 The Museum of Contemporary Art of Georgia (MOCA GA) has announced that Namon Choi, José Ibarra Rizo, and Jane Foley have won the 2023-2024 MOCA GA Working Artist Project complete with $15,000 stipends for their work in the coming year.



The Working Artist Project (WAP) was developed to support established artists in the Metro Atlanta area. This annual award is funded by the Charles Loridans Foundation, the Antinori Foundation, the AEC Trust, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Including this year’s winners, MOCA GA has supported 48 fellows over the past 16 years.



“This legacy initiative provides an unparalleled level of support for individual artists, expands the Museum’s mission, and promotes Atlanta as a city where artists can live, work, and thrive,” said Annette Cone-Skelton, Director of MOCA GA in a statement. “MOCA GA supports artists by granting a major stipend to create new work; by presenting a solo exhibition of the new work; by producing an accompanying exhibition catalog; and by providing paid studio apprentices over the course of one year.”



🏆 You can learn more here .

Cillian Murphy in “Oppenheimer” (Universal Pictures)

2. ‘Oppenheimer’ is a thrilling set of contradictions

WEEKLY FILM REVIEW | BY SAMMIE PURCELL

💣 Christopher Nolan’s new film “Oppenheimer” puts forth the idea of the man as a set of contradictions. The father of the atomic bomb who felt pride in his accomplishment, and later a martyr who felt tremendous responsibility for the violence and death that creation wrought. A patriot and a Soviet sympathizer. An egoist and a self-aggrandizing prophet with questionable social skills. A visionary and a teacher, whose colleagues and students affectionately called him “Oppy.”

Most things that have been said about and by Oppenheimer – good, bad, or middling – are represented here.

So, who was J. Robert Oppenheimer? That is the ever-constant question in Nolan’s film and one that has been of historical significance since the end of World War II.

But in “Oppenheimer,” neither the measure of the man nor his belief system ultimately matters much in the end. Nolan enjoys trying to understand the psyche of tortured, complex men, and there’s plenty of that to be found here. But by choosing to tell Oppenheimer’s story in part through the lens of one of his greatest enemies, he also points to the futility of that particular endeavor.

📽️ Read my full review here.

Credit: @Christolamprecht224 Instagram

3. The Sports Section

Between soccer in New Zealand and Australia and golf in England, sports fans are sure to be sleep deprived this weekend.

🏌️‍♂️ The 2023 British Open (aka the Open Championship) began yesterday. Georgia Tech grad and reigning amateur champion, Christo Lamprecht, topped the leaderboard after the first day of play. Catch the action here or on USA Network and NBC (pictured).

⚽ USA plays Vietnam for their first match in the FIFA Women’s World Cup tonight at 9 p.m. The team features Georgia natives Kelley O’Hara and Emily Sonnett (TV: FOX). Check out our list of watch parties around town.

⚾ The Atlanta Braves stopped their four-game losing streak by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks yesterday. They start a weekend series against the Milwaukee Brewers tonight (8:10 p.m., TV: ESPN+).



Earlier this week, the Braves became a publicly traded team trading under “BATRA” and “BATRK” on the Nasdaq Stock Market.



🏀 The Atlanta Dream broke their seven-game winning streak after losing to the Connecticut Sun yesterday. The two teams tip off again on Sat., July 22. (1 p.m., TV: ESPN).



🎾 Qualifying for The Atlanta Open starts tomorrow, but the court is being christened today at 11 a.m., featuring Chris Eubanks, who recently captured our hearts with his incredible Wimbledon run.



The Sunday Showdown between Atlanta native Coco Gauff and Leylah Fernandez is Sun., July 24 at 7 p.m.

🤸 Clark Atlanta University is hosting the 7th annual Brown Girls Do Gymnastics conference through Sun., July 23. It’s open to the public on Sat., July 22. Tickets are $10.

